Bekker has succession plan for LTA

The new Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Flagon Bekker already has a succession plan.

Bekker will serve in the position for the next three years.

He has given his full assurance to the LTA and promises to build on and promote leadership within the organization.

“My role is to support the management team and the legacy I would like to leave over the next three years is one of development and making sure that my successor has a strong and clear path ahead of him or her.”

Bekker comes with a lot of experience, particularly in the energy sector, and says he wants to ensure LTA continues to grow and improve its services and engagement with Fijians.

“The challenges in these businesses were very similar, its how to perform better for the customer. I’ve worked in regions such as the United States of America, Europe for more than 10 years, the UK and then most recently in Papua New Guinea as the Managing Director of Papua New Guinea Power LTD. PPL as it is known for shortly.”

Board Chair James Sowane says LTA has been looking for a business leader with international experience and they are pleased with Bekker’s appointment.

The board chair also thanked the staff, particularly Irimaia Rokosawa, who has been in the Acting CEO for the last eight months.