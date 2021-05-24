Being prepared for emergencies is vital

It’s vital to be prepared for emergencies in terms of cyclone response.

Speaking during the Fiji Wash Cluster workshop in Suva today, UNICEF’s new Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch, highlighted that being ready helps reduce the impacts of natural disasters.

Veitch says during the workshop the experience of the last two cyclones will provide insight into where Fiji needs more attention.

“We are going to be discussing what happened, how we responded and how the communities cope, and how we made them more resilient. Most of all how can we build back better. “

The primary purpose of the Wash Cluster is the delivery of water, sanitation, and hygiene promotion assistance to affected populations during emergencies.