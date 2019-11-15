Being in the Force is my passion: SP Sovasova

Being in the Force is not an easy journey for Superintendent of Police Mesake Sovasova who says his passion is what keeps him going.

SP Sovasova says he faces many challenges daily, but this has not dampened is his spirit in achieving the passion for policing.

The Commanding Officer that was bestowed a Fiji50 Commemorative medal yesterday says being recognized for his efforts is something he will forever cherish.

“I have served locally, I have also served abroad in the United Nations and I received a medal from there, and coming back to Fiji and receiving this medal is one of the highlights. When I look back at the past, everything that we work hard for, ups and downs, the tears and the sweats, it all pays off. This is a morale booster for a person like me especially at this moment, it will be able to boost my moral to continue to do my best until I’m done from the Fiji Police Force.”

SP Sovasova currently serves as the Commanding Officer for the Central Division which covers the busiest part of Suva from the ANZ Stadium to Walu Bay.