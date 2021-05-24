Being a LTA authorized inspector is not easy: Mar

The first-ever Land Transport Authority authorized inspector John Mar says being a vehicle inspector is not easy.

Mar who has been an inspector for 20 years says it’s a huge responsibility considering the safety of the drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

He inspects up to 30 vehicles daily and has come across people who try to bribe him or cheat the system.

“You have to be well-qualified because you will have a lot of temptations from a customer, you got to be very strong to avoid all those things, they can be bribing you with money so you have to be strong against it.”

John Mar is also Managing Director of Motor Management Services and says he began working with vehicles in the late 1970s and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

The 81-year-old says qualifications, experience, and firm decisions are needed if you wish to establish a business like his.

Before setting up his business in 2002 Mar went through numerous training courses in Japan, and New Zealand.