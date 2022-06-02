Behind bars not a place for you says Sagaitu

Mohammed Sagaitu.

Behind bars is not the place to be, says inmate Mohammed Sagaitu.

Sagaitu, one of the eight inmates who graduated with Level One Certification in Automotive Engineering, is urging youths to make the right choices and not to end up on the wrong side of the law.

After being incarcerated, Mohammed Sagaitu says nothing beats living within the ambit of the law.

“Please think twice, this is not a place for young stars to waste. Have a good family, work hard and even start small and always dream big. There’s a lot of opportunities available, the government is giving you a lot of things, so please work with that.

Sagaitu, has so far served more than five years in prison, says he was fortunate to get a second chance under the Fiji Corrections Service rehabilitation programme.

“Frankly, I just came in with a lot of pain, a lot of scratches all over me. Then I am just getting healed. We all came in here with all such offences that we know I would not take anyone’s name, but specifically for me, I have learned a lot of things and little by little I am healing off with the things that I have.”

Sagaitu aims to further his studies if given the opportunity.

“There is no say from me, they will decide. All I have to do is maintain my discipline and to maintain every rule they lay out for us. But to the young stars, think twice before doing an offence or any crime that you are willing to do.”

He is currently under the care of the Nasinu Corrections Service and will make use of his certificate after his release from jail.

Other graduates include Demesi Fuata, 21, Jeremaia Rabonu, 19, Tomasi Koroivosa, Taito Rawaqa, 22, Viliame Moce vakaca, Waisake Loabure, 25, and Tausia Fabiano.