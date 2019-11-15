Behavior of some agents continues to be an issue: REALB

The behaviour of some real estate agents continues to be an issue for the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board.

REALB Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh says last year they received several complaints regarding inappropriate behaviour of the agents

Singh says the issues are recurring and were identified through their inspectors on the ground.

He adds examples of inappropriate behavior included misbehaving with clients and providing inefficient services.

“As the matter will come to light and when we have evidence that our real estate agents and salespersons are doing this, definitely the board will take serious action.”

He has also urged property owners to remain vigilant and has reminded Fijians to be aware of bogus agents.