Begging is not a solution says Akbar

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation says that child beggars are doing so with the knowledge of their parents.

Minister Rosy Akbar says it is not only dangerous for the child, but it can also lead to other activities such as drug use.

Akbar says they understand that times are hard, but getting children to beg is not a solution.

“It’s an adult responsibility. If all adults carry out their responsibilities well, I am sure there will be no children on the streets. We come across children knocking on our windows during heavy traffic time, it is a danger to their lives.”

Akbar admits that there are teenagers roaming around the streets at night, which is unsafe.

“We need to look at what are the factors that push them out. If the parent provides proper discipline to children who are growing up that’s one thing.”

Akbar adds that there are counselling services available and they are ready to send officers to committees to carry out awareness and counselling.