Begg rises through the ranks

[Photo Credit: WIB/Facebook]

Momina Begg’s humble beginning has always motivated her to work hard in life and has seen her rise through the ranks in her professional journey.

Beg’s journey started from a farm in the outskirts of Seaqaqa in Vanua Levu.

The 37-year-old had started as a temporary staff and is now the Director Taxation at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, a journey of a thousand miles that began with a single step of courage and perseverance.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: WIB/Facebook]

Beg says to be the first female in this position is a blessing in disguise.

“I am the first female Director Tax. This rank was always dominated by men. So, coming up to this ladder and at this young age was a blessing in disguise too.”

She says this success has been possible through a collective sacrifice.

Beg says passion has driven her to rise beyond every challenge in life.

Momina Beg has been employed by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service for the past 15 years, her first and only employer so far.

Beg was recently awarded the Senior Manager of the Year in the public sector, at the Women in Business “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards.