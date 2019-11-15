Beekeeping workshop to assist farmers

More than 30 farmers were introduced to a new source of income through a basic beekeeping training at the Lagoon Resort in Suva.

The two-day workshop was organized by the Fiji Crop & Livestock Council in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry.

The farmers included women and youths who were taught relevant skills required to raise bees and produce honey as well as the knowledge needed to gain access in the marketplace.

FCLC Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu told the farmers that in order to be successful beekeepers, they need to know how to negotiate in their best interest and form strong linkages with other beekeepers, buyers, financiers and other key value chain actors.

Framers also learned the importance of consistency of supply of quality honey to the satisfaction of buyers, consumers, and improvement of food nutrition, and most important a sustainable source of income to support farmers’ livelihoods.

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji also supported FCLC in the training by raising awareness of the pests to honey bees in Fiji, like Varroa Mites and American Foulbrood, as well as control measures in place to be strictly observed under the BAF Promulgation 2008.