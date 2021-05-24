Beekeeping course rolls out in the North 

20 communities in the Northern Division will be undergoing a Basic Beekeeping Course over the next few weeks under the EU-funded Ecosystem-based Climate Adaptation Project (ECAP).

Implemented by Live and Learn, the project focuses on supporting the resilience of communities to adapt to climate change.

Project Manager Subesh Prasad says beekeeping has been identified as one of the activities that not only support the environment but also help generate income for the community.

Prasad says they provide the training and equipment to the communities to help them kickstart their businesses from the village.

“Full day training which consists of theory and practical as well. We also hand over-extraction equipment and PPE’s as well as four double hives with colonies, which are already on the ground for them to move on from there. “

The training is mainly targeted at communities that have already formed cooperatives.

It’s being undertaken in seven communities in Bua, three in Macuata and 10 in Cakaudrove.