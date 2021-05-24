Become bearers of hope: RFMF Commander

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has urged his men to remember the less fortunate who are affected by the repercussions of COVID-19.

In his Easter message, the Commander says Fijian soldiers must also remember those affected by the unjustified acts of war in Ukraine.

He has also not forgotten those suffering from the growing challenge of uncertainty driven by climate change and geopolitics.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

Kalouniwai says the RFMF will continue to extend love and appreciation to others and provide a greater sense of security to the people they serve.



Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai. [Source: RFMF/Facebook]

He says this is a time when military personnel need to focus on building a stronger institution guided by its values and ethos and become bearers of hope, kindness, and joy for fellow Fijians.

“I hope like our saviour we can continue to extend our hand of love, and appreciation to others and provide a greater sense of security in the wellbeing of the people we serve.”

Kalouniwai says this is the season to celebrate through words of affirmation, acts of kindness, and good gestures towards one another.

He adds that personnel must become better soldiers in their responsibilities.