Beche-de-mer stock assessment begins

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 5, 2020 11:08 am
Semi Koroilavesau

The Ministry of Fisheries has noted that despite the ban on beche-de-mer harvesting, there is a slow recovery of the depleted stock.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says there was a substantial decline in the stock before the commodity was banned.

Koroilavesau adds their stock assessments have begun, but this will take time as there is a vast area to be covered.

“While Fiji has 28 species of beche-de-mer, surveys conducted in Moala, Cicia, and Noco only identified 13 species to be available. While this is commendable the density is still low. Only a few species have densities higher than the sustainable reference level.”

Koroilavesau says overharvesting saw the implementation of a ban in 2017 and 1, 256 inspections have been conducted since.

The inspections include private entities and trading companies such as fish exporters and restaurants.

