Beche-de-mer harvesting window extended

The Ministry of Fisheries has extended the beche-de-mer harvesting window by an additional three months, which will end by December 2nd this year.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says the trade and export period will also be extended for an additional three months to January 31st next year.

Koroilavesau says they will also be reducing the size limits from 10 centimeters to 7.6 centimeters for all the species that are approved to be harvested.

The Ministry will continue to review beche-de-mer population health and follow international best practices to ensure we keep on the path of sustainability.

The government is calling on the resource owners and licensed companies to respect the conditions that are part of the harvesting and trading of this fishery.

Fiji will be able to meet the increasing global demand for beche-de-mer through aquaculture instead of the wild.

Koroilavesau says the initial harvesting regime reflected a cautionary approach as they continually monitored beche-de-mer population health.

He adds that over the past two months, all available data indicate that beche-de-mer populations remain healthy while over $8 million in direct cash transactions have gone into the pockets of the resource owners.