Beche-de-mer harvesting and trading period extended

Beche-de-mer. [File Photo]

The government has extended the harvesting and trading period for beche-de-mer, following numerous requests from coastal communities.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says the beche-de-mer population remains healthy.

Koroilavesau says this has been possible through the continued monitoring of beche-de-mer population health, timely data reporting from licensed harvesters and traders, proper data recording, analysis, enforcement and compliance with scientific backing.

He says this has enabled $17 million in direct cash transactions to be paid to resource owners to build back from the impacts of COVID-19.

Koroilavesau says additional economic benefits will be derived from the exports of processed beche-de-mer, and this will be a significant boost to the economy.

The harvesting window has been extended to February 2, 2023, while the trade and export period has been extended to April 2, 2023.