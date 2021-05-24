Beautiful day of faith: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says today is a beautiful day of faith in Fiji.

This is as Christians celebrate Palm Sunday and Hindus mark the birth of Lord Rama on Ram Navami.

He says that there is no greater blessing than the knowledge that the children welcoming these celebrations have only ever known a united and accepting Fiji.

The Prime Minister and family were at the Saioni Vou Methodist Church in Suva, the same church they’ve celebrated Palm Sunday for the past 18 years.