Beautification project for Labasa to commence soon

The Labasa Town Council will soon start work on the beautification of Labasa Town.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the project will start from the market right through to Nasekula Village.

The project will see the erection of a billboard to welcome people into Labasa, and the installation of planters and seats along the footpath from Nasekula into town.

Kumar says they also want to put up big trees with lights.

The project will also include the improvement of the Labasa Botanical Gardens which will include a natural water feature.

“We want to have a walkway, a footpath all around the park. So, you can park your vehicle and just walk around – it will have good lighting and everything else. Small kiosks there where people can sit around and have get together or enjoy the ambience of the park we will also put up some nice trees.”

The beautification project will commence in mid-December.

A horticulturalist will be coming in from Lautoka to assist the Town Council with the project.