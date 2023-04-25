Beach volleyball series launching soon

[File Photo]

The Fiji Volleyball Federation will launch its beach volleyball series this Saturday from 8am to 4pm at the National Beach Courts.

The Beach Volleyball Series follows the same rules as indoor volleyball, and teams must be registered with a Federation-affiliated association to compete.

The competition will last eight weeks, with the first two weeks being friendly matches as players transition from the indoor code to the beach code.

The series will also be used for trials and the selection of the beach volleyball team that will compete in this year’s Pacific Games.

All current members of the national indoor training squad will be unable to compete in the beach volleyball series.

The beach volleyball training squad will be announced on June 10th.