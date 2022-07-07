Beach de mer export market opens

[File Photo]

Nine companies have been approved to buy and export Holothurian and Bech-de-mer.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Trade and Fisheries today.

The Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli, revealed that the license to harvest is issued exclusively to qoliqoli owners during the harvesting period.

Baleinabuli says they are adamant that this opportunity exposes Fiji to a multi-million dollar industry.

“We hope it will really generate good revenue in order to support our industry. Our companies that are involved in the industry also support the resource owners”

Shaheen Ali, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Trade, says they have set up a reporting obligation on all the nine approved companies that have been selected by the committee.

“They need to report the type of species they’re catching and sourcing or buying and of course this information will be used by Ministry of Fisheries to further carry out any such licensing in the subsequent season”

Baleinabuli says they are collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure that there is no illegal dealings.

“So we’re already working with the Police, with Fiji Navy and if we’re finding people who are not from that locality but are camping there. What we’ll appreciate is people advising us so that the necessary steps can be taken.”

The Ministry of Fisheries stated that the major markets for these commodities are in the Asian region.

The current traders are working on a three-month contract, but reviews from this business engagement will determine the government’s next proposed move.