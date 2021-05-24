Be yourself says ASP Vasakula

Be yourself and have a positive attitude in everything you do says Police Assistant Superintendent Mereani Vasakula.

ASP Vasakula currently serves under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

She is tasked to oversee assessment programs in line with Performance Assessment Evaluation Standard Operating Procedures and UNMISS Commissioner’s Directives to fulfill mission mandates.

[Photo: Supplied]

The Vione, Gau mother of five who has 18 years of policing experience describes having the opportunity to serve in her second overseas mission as challenging but rewarding.



[Photo: Supplied]

ASP Vasakula says it’s not easy leaving her family behind as it requires sacrifice and patience.

She is currently based in the Formed Police Unit Coordination Office- Admin in UNMISS Headquarters in Juba.



[Photo: Supplied]

She has thanked the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho for allowing her to serve in the mission field.

ASP Vasakula says the support from her family has enabled her to focus and achieve many personal and professional milestones.