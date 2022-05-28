Be wary of debt burden funders told

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko speaks at a session in Bali, Indonesia. [Photo: Supplied]

International funders need to be wary of the debt burden of developing countries, says the The Bali Agenda for Resilience.

As the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction ended in Bali, Indonesia last night, among the conclusions is that developing nations need funding to protect themselves from disasters.

Already developing nations and Small Island Developing States are the most exposed to the wrath of disasters.

The agenda recommends that access to finance should be facilitated, and national and local capacities to develop bankable projects that support resilience and empower communities should be strengthened.

There is also a mention that innovative and decentralized disaster risk reduction financing ensures that resources reach communities and individuals before disaster strikes.

Pouring money into preparedness has been ringing loud all week in Bali.

Call has also been made that current and projected risks need to be internalized into public and private sector financing.