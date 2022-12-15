Be vigilant says FICAC Commissioner

FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam.

FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam says they are expected to finalize the outcome of an investigation soon regarding a case of fake emails inciting racial and religious violence.

A former internet shop owner from Lautoka Rajneel Singh of Lautoka was recently arrested by FICAC officers for creating fake emails inciting racial and religious violence.

“We have strong grounds to suspect that this particular person and people around him were creating fake emails saying there would be terrorist attacks in Fiji from 8th December to 11th December targeting churches, temples, and prominent politicians and the businessmen, etc.”

The FICAC Commissioner is advising people to be vigilant and verify information as there are a lot of fake news and emails circulating.

“People must be very vigilant and verify information with police, FICAC, and other law enforcement agencies, not to panic fake news is fake news and in Fiji, there are institutions who are capable of handling situations so there is no reason to panic. People have to be vigilant.”

The arrest comes on the back of several inciteful and polarizing stories recently published by fake media organizations out of India in which it’s alleged that Muslims in Fiji were targeting the Hindu community in the lead-up to the Fijian General Election.

He is alleged to have created this fake email that attempts to incite racial and religious violence.