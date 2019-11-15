Be vigilant of SODELPA : PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told members of the disciplinary force to be wary of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Following a remembrance ceremony for the 2000 mutiny on Monday, Bainimarama spent time with military personnel claiming that SODELPA supporters outside of Fiji are encouraging a repeat of the violence.

The Prime Minister told the disciplinary force that he knows the political landscape in Fiji and called on them to be vigilant of SODLPEA and its supporters.

Article continues after advertisement

“The SODELPA supporters are writing from outside calling for a repeat of the 2nd November incident, you must be aware of these talks, they are calling for taking over in the military camp.”

Bainimarama says some who inflicted the 2000 mutiny are still wandering around and nothing has changed for them.

“Nothing has changed for those who participated in 2000 coup, they have brought nothing good to the country, we should not forget that.”

The Prime Minister says the steps taken in 2006 had a goal and vision in mind which the RFMF should never lose sight of.

“We decided in 2006 to change things, remove the problem and bring a new journey that we are taking now, we’ve said someone will be leading us and we should not forget that decision.”

Bainimarama told the force they should not forget the oath to serve every Fijian equally.

SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has issued a statement this afternoon saying Bainimarama must be vigilant and be cautious of headwinds facing the nation today rather than dwelling on the past.

Rabuka says the people of Fiji look to our national leaders to be pillars of strength, reassurance and unity.

He called on the Prime Minister to refrain from gratuitous, partisan, political attacks and fear mongering on the twentieth anniversary of the tragic mutiny of November 2nd in 2000.

Rabuka says Bainimarama must serve all the people of Fiji and not just those who voted for him, particularly the disciplined services.