Be safe online: COMPOL

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho [left] during the Cybersafety Pasifika Tier 2 Regional workshop [Source: Fiji Police/Facebook]

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is urging internet users to be cautious while accessing the web.

According to Qiliho, Pacific Police are aware of a potential increase in cybercrime in the near future.

This is due to the introduction of new technology.

Article continues after advertisement

“The only way to move forward is to change our old mindset. The perception when it comes to cybercrime is that the advancement of technology and cyber-related crime will be one of the difficult emerging crimes for us as Pacific law enforcement to tackle.”

Pacific Police are actively prepared to combat an increase in cybercrime with the relevant training.