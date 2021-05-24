Home

News

Be safe during this festive season: Akbar

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 12:10 pm
Chief Executive Officer, Parvez Akbar. [File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji is advising people to be safe during this festive season.

Chief Executive Officer, Parvez Akbar, says they have noted a decrease in applications during the second wave of the pandemic.

Akbar adds employment accidents still tops their list for compensation applications.



“We have received 652 applications so far. Of that 275 have been for motor vehicle accidents and 347 have been for employment accidents and 34 school accidents.”

ACCF states that school accidents is at a downward trend because of school closures.

