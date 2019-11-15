Be resilient and serve with passion: Seruiratu

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu has reminded staff at the ministry about the importance of their role.

While speaking at the launch of the Annual Costed Operational Plan, Seruiratu told members to work smarter and serve the people of Fiji with a passion although these are difficult times.

Seruiratu says if people in the urban areas enjoy good roads, water and electricity, people in rural parts of Fiji deserve those as well.

He says it is the ministry’s responsibility to bring those services to the people.

Seruiratu says resilience must be at the core of any development.

The Ministry together with the United Nations Development Programme’s Gov4Res Project recently endorsed a Letter of Agreement to embark on the development of a 10-Year Resilient Strategic Development Plan that would ensure that rural and maritime communities in Fiji were productive, progressive, safe and resilient.

Seruiratu also commended the Ministry’s development and bilateral partners’, civil society organizations and non-government organizations, saying he looked forward to building on these partnerships in addressing the needs in rural Fiji.