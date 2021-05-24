Home

Be prepared, advised Fijians

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 12:11 pm
Inia Seruiratu during his two-day visit to flood-affected areas in the Northern Division [Source: NDMO]

The Disaster Management Ministry is reminding all Fijians to always be prepared as we are still in the cyclone season.

Minister, Inia Seruiratu highlighted this during his two-day visit to flood-affected areas in the Northern Division.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, one to three cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone during the 2021-22 tropical cyclone season.

One to two cyclones are likely to reach severe categories three to five.

Seruiratu is urging Fijians to remain vigilant.

“Listen to the advice and let’s move when it is safe. We’re not out of the season yet and again, the prediction is we will have two or three tropical cyclones coming our way. We’ve gone through the first one and God forbid we do not know what’s coming next.”

Seruiratu is also calling on Fijians to work with Government agencies during times of natural disasters.

