News

Be on the lookout for suspicious activity: COMPOL

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 5:58 am

The scaling back of restrictions has provided more freedom for movement not only for those doing business but for criminals as well says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He says there are some people who are trying to exploit the situation to their advantage.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says Fijians should come forward and report if they have information about any criminal activity.

“Don’t hold onto that information until something has happened. We need that information first up so we can act on it if there is a suspicious vehicle, suspicious people around your area, please do not hesitate to let us know.”

With the holiday season already underway, the Police Commissioner is urging Fijians to remain vigilant at all times.

