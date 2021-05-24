Home

Shoppers encouraged to be considerate

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 25, 2021 7:00 am
President Jitesh Patel.

The Suva Retailers Association is urging people to be more considerate as they celebrate Christmas today.

President Jitesh Patel says this year has been one of the toughest years yet for Fiji but through collaboration, people are able to celebrate the festive season with some form of normalcy.

Patel is pleading with people to check on their friends and family who might not have the luxury of celebrating Christmas as usual.

“My Christmas message is our country as a nation has gone through a very tough time as I said the message is sharing and caring. So if your neighbour or your friend is going through a hard time, share with them.”

Meanwhile, the Suva Business Centre will be open for business today.

