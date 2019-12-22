Be kind this Christmas: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Christmas is a time for all Fijians to reflect.

In his message to Fiji, Bainimarama has called on everyone to celebrate safely and to be kind to each other.

“As our society becomes more digital, we cannot afford to leave our morality in the physical world. When posting online, we must still lead with kindness, we must still demonstrate decency and we must still be mindful of the example we set for our children.”

While sending condolences to Samoans reeling from measles-related deaths, the Prime Minister is urging Fijians to get vaccinated.

Looking beyond Christmas to the New Year, the ban on single-use plastic bags is also on the Prime Minister’s agenda.

“For all those taking home Christmas groceries and goodies in plastic bags, our single-use plastic ban begins on January 1st. By committing to a cleaner Fiji, we protect one of god’s greatest gifts – our natural world. In that spirit, let’s all commit to the ban, along with Styrofoam containers in 2021.”

We all love the gifts, lights and cheer we see each Christmas. But let’s remember the most sacred purpose of this holiday: To reflect on the life and legacy of Jesus Christ. From my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas. God Bless Fiji! 🎁🎄♥️ Posted by Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Bainimarama also made special mention of peacekeepers serving overseas, away from their families.