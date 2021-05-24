Be considerate of others this Christmas: Ratu Wiliame

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has extended an invitation to Fijians this Christmas to love one another and to be considerate and kind to each other.

In his Christmas message, Ratu Wiliame reiterates that Christmas is a time of joy that people celebrate with families and loved ones.

He also reflected on the two years our country and the entire world have been plagued by the global pandemic of the Coronavirus, and yet Fijians have been resilient and remain determined.

“These past two years have indeed left us weary, devastated and uncertain, and it is when we are weary that we must remember the three Christian virtues: Faith, Hope, and Love. Faith gives us the strength to fight. Hope gives us the belief that we will overcome this challenge and shed this burden. And Love impels us to embrace our fellow human beings and do what we must for the common good.”

The President is also encouraging Fijians to reflect on their family values as a way to spread joy and peace to one and all and to build better relationships, rejoice in what we have and be thankful rather than regret the loss of what might have been.

Ratu Wiliame also highlighted that Fiji and the world are now at the cusp of recovery as borders slowly begin to open and countries return to some form of normalcy.

However, he stresses that Fiji is not out of the woods yet as we battle with Covid-19 and its variants.

Ratu Wiliame is urging people to also remember the need to continue to care for their children, the vulnerable, and their loved ones.