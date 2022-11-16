Be aware of contradictory statements: Raj

Voters need to be aware of the contradictory statement made by certain politicians during the campaign period.

This has been emphasized by Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj as he says people need to clarify issues and ask questions during this time.

Raj also states campaign periods are a great way to identify the ethics of politicians.

“As a politician are you ethical, are you a person with integrity, are you transparent, do you have the internal fortitude or the temerity to come out and say look what I did was wrong, I erred in judgment, or I had a lapse in terms of my ethical conviction and all of that.”

Raj says this is to ensure people are not easily misled during this crucial phase of the election process.