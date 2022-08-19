Be alert when engaging with Jodhpuri Galax

This is an overseas-based trader operating via social media platforms Facebook and Viber.

The Consumer Watchdog is warning Fijians to exercise extreme vigilance when dealing with Jodhpuri Galax.



Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have received numerous complaints and social media tip-offs where consumers have been left out-of-pocket after making payments to this company.

Shandil says Jodhpuri Galax has been taking deposits from consumers and failing to supply goods.

She adds in one of the cases lodged at the Council, a customer ordered an Indian traditional outfit (lahenga) worth $158 in January, however, almost eight months have passed and the trader has not made the delivery yet.

Shandil stresses these incidents are a stark reminder that Fijians must always conduct background checks of online businesses before engaging with them.

She states it is crucial for consumers to deal with only reputable online traders to avoid being ripped off.