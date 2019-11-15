Be agents of change, graduates told

Thirty-one temporary Correction Officers yesterday successfully completed a challenging five-week Correction Officer Class C Leadership Promotion course.

The 31 custodial officers from around the country were lectured and examined on legislation, international obligations under the Mandela, Tokyo n Bangkok Rules, basic counselling techniques, standard operating procedures, administration and policy plus the core ingredient of the course leadership.

Deputy Commissioner Corrections, Senior Superintendent Apakuki Qura while commending the custodial officers, implored them to put into practice the lessons learnt.

The 31 custodial officers will resume duties at their respective units from next week.