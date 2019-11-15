BDO report to be released to USP Council members only

The University of the South Pacific special council meeting held yesterday has come to an agreement to release the BDO Report to the council members only.

The council will also look into the Ordinance to Govern the Discipline of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Ahluwalia was suspended following allegations of material misconduct.

However, the Council overturned the decision by the USP Executive Committee which was chaired by Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson.

FBC News understands that Thompson will continue to be recused in the next meeting.

The council has come to a resolution to endorse the proposal by the Government of Tuvalu that came through the working group.

Meanwhile, the meeting is now in recess and will commence on the 12th of August at 9.30am.