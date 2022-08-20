Battle for supremacy to go down to the wire

The battle for the Coca-Cola Games titles will go down to the wire on the final day today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

With medals evenly spread out amongst the top five schools in each division, the winner’s spot is anyone’s for the taking.

Suva Grammar School currently leads the boys division with 5 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze, followed by Queen Victoria School with 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Kadavulevu School is in third place with 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze.

In the girls division, Adi Cakobau School leads with 4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Jasper Williams High School is currently in second place with 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze followed by Suva Grammar School with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

Day three today will begin this hour with the finals in the senior boy’s triple jump, junior girl’s long jump, senior boy’s high jump, junior boy’s high jump, senior girl’s shot put, intermediate girl’s javelin and sub junior boys discus.

The track events will begin at this hour with the 4×100 meters relay in the sub-junior girls.

The 200 meters finals will begin at 11:40am.

There are also the 800m and relay finals on later.