Bastille Day celebrated with a difference

Rain in Suva did little to dampen the spirits of hundreds of people who came out to mark Bastille Day with a difference.

The French Embassy partnered with the GoldFM ROC Market at Thurston Garden to assist vendors who are facing difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19.

French Ambassador Jean-Francois Fitou says in celebrating the National Day of France, they want to help families run businesses.

“To help those most in need, and especially small and medium businesses and especially women and that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”

Fitou says they intended to reach out to the community and show solidarity with those who are trying to cope with financial hardships.

“People are suffering from job losses, losses of income, this is not a year to celebrate in a normal way, we have to change, we have to reach out to the community”

Lilly Marinda a year-13 student says it’s her first time at the GoldFM Roc Market selling jewelry crafted by her grandmother.

I’m enjoying it, because i actually meet a lot of people, this is the first time I’m doing this and so it’s been going well.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave his good wishes for the Bastille Day and says France has a healthy relationship with Fiji.

This he says was evident in their quick response to assist in the aftermath of TC Harold and their continued assistance towards fighting COVID-19.