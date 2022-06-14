Basic rights training for informal waste pickers

[Source: FWCC/ Facebook]

Fourteen female informal waste pickers will be part of a week-long workshop in Suva to empower them on their basic rights.

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director, Amitesh Deo says during the COVID-19 lockdown in particular, while assisting the waste picker communities, they came across several cases of domestic violence and abuse.

He adds these cases were referred to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center for assistance.

Deo says workshop will be facilitated by the FWCC as they have the expertise in the area of gender, human rights and empowerment advocacy.

He says in the past 28 years as the country’s leading recycling and waste management company, they have established strong links with informal waste pickers.

Deo highlights the workshop is being held as a means to taking them to the next level by transforming them to the formal sector and in recognition the high levels of domestic violence cases usually prevalent in this community.

The workshop is being done by Waste Recyclers in partnership with FWCC and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

It will be held from June 21st until the 25th.