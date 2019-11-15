Basic food items among assistance provided to Fijian Resort staff

Staff at the Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort and Spa have continuously been receiving assistance from the resort during this difficult period.

General Manager, Francis Lee says the resort has also not laid off any permanent workers as they understand the difficult time families may be facing.

Lee says basic food items have been among the assistance given to staff since May.

“This is to each one of every one of them, every staff that we have and on top of that we are giving $100 cash donation to each of them. To our permanent staff we are giving them the same except for the money as they have jobs”.

According to Lee, the resort is also supporting staff who have infants, school kids, need medical assistance and ad hoc assistance.

He stresses they will stick by their staff during this pandemic and help out in any way possible.

Today was also the first weekend for the resort to introduce its Beach, Beats and Eats festivities as they aim to attract locals to the resort.