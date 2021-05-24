Ba youth celebrate new boat

Natawarau youth club in Ba received a new boat from the Ministry of Youth yesterday.

Minister Parveen Kumar says the intent to reach the unreached youth around the nation is critical in terms of youth development.

He adds that the 77 youth members will benefit from this donation as they can find ways to invest in income-generating projects.

The Chinese Embassy of Fiji provided funding to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the procurement of a new boat and engine.

The Ambassador of China to Fiji Qian Bo says their assistance does not stop there as they are open to exploring new opportunities for further assistance and development for the Natawarau community.