Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|
Full Coverage

News

Barefoot College will support climate fight

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 11:54 am
Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar during her visit to the Fiji Barefoot Vocational Training College [Source: Fijian Government]

The Fiji Barefoot Vocational Training College will champion the fight against climate change which Fiji is facing as a small island country.

The comment was made by Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar during her visit to the College that is under construction in Wainikoro Village, in the District of Nadogo, in Macuata.

Akbar says the College will also bring communities much closer to energy independence and sustainability.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the College is a great investment made by the Fijian Government, to improve and support the economic empowerment of women in rural communities.

The goal of the initiative is to train and empower rural Fijian women to be solar engineers, build local capacity and electrify poor, “off-the-grid” communities with clean, low-cost solar energy.

This means the target communities will receive all of the benefits that solar electrification can bring.


Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar during her visit to the Fiji Barefoot Vocational Training College [Source: Fijian Government]

Akbar says families spend roughly a quarter of their household budget on energy including lighting expenses such as kerosene and candles.

She adds by replacing kerosene with a more affordable solar system, the financial burden of these families will ease.

The Fiji Barefoot College which is a solar electrification training centre has been jointly supported by the Indian Government and the Fijian Government, and it will be the first of its kind in the Pacific.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was delayed from 2020.

However, work has progressively resumed.

The Construction of the College is expected to be completed by October.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.