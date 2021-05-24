Barefoot College will support climate fight

The Fiji Barefoot Vocational Training College will champion the fight against climate change which Fiji is facing as a small island country.

The comment was made by Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar during her visit to the College that is under construction in Wainikoro Village, in the District of Nadogo, in Macuata.

Akbar says the College will also bring communities much closer to energy independence and sustainability.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the College is a great investment made by the Fijian Government, to improve and support the economic empowerment of women in rural communities.

The goal of the initiative is to train and empower rural Fijian women to be solar engineers, build local capacity and electrify poor, “off-the-grid” communities with clean, low-cost solar energy.

This means the target communities will receive all of the benefits that solar electrification can bring.



Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar during her visit to the Fiji Barefoot Vocational Training College [Source: Fijian Government]

Akbar says families spend roughly a quarter of their household budget on energy including lighting expenses such as kerosene and candles.

She adds by replacing kerosene with a more affordable solar system, the financial burden of these families will ease.

The Fiji Barefoot College which is a solar electrification training centre has been jointly supported by the Indian Government and the Fijian Government, and it will be the first of its kind in the Pacific.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was delayed from 2020.

However, work has progressively resumed.

The Construction of the College is expected to be completed by October.