Barbershop creates employment opportunities for more locals

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 3:55 pm

Thirty new jobs have been created following the opening of a barbershop in Lautoka yesterday.

Supercuts Barbershop has expanded to six outlets in Suva and opened its first branch in the Western Division.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya commended the efforts of the owner Faizal Hussain who invested $70,000 in the new outlet.

“Today, I want to thank Faizal, for transitioning from a job seeker to a job creator – I congratulate you for creating full-time employment for thirty staff, and continuing to offer more opportunities to other young Fijians through upcoming outlets planned for Suva and Nadi.”

Koya says Lautoka Branch is special as it caters to children, something dear to Hussain after an observation made on hair grooming services for children.

The Barbershop features car chairs to create a fun environment as children receive hair grooming services.

This is complemented with giveaways of free toys.

Originally from Seaqaqa in Labasa, Hussain comes from a humble background, working in the cane fields before moving to Suva, in search of better opportunities.

