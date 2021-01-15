Barber opens dream shop to send kids to school

Preparing for the new school year was not easy for Baljeet Singh who is a barber in Suva.

Singh says that he used to work in a barbershop but when COVID-19 hit life became a struggle for him and his family.

“It was like a little bit harder but things come to like it was good but later on things got better.”

He adds that he was saving up to open his own barbershop but had to put his plans on hold because of the pandemic.

However, he has managed to buy his children’s back-to-school supplies.

“They are ready, they start at MGM, all of them going to MGM from primary to secondary.”

Singh was able to open his barbershop last November which helped him get his children back to school.