Barber drive to assist 19 students

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 4:30 pm
The community of Cunningham Stage 4 in Suva held a successful haircut drive to support 19 children in their back-to-school preparations.

The initiative organized by entrepreneur, Enele Ma’afu attracted several barbers who were eager to give back to the community.

Ma’afu who is the owner of Scar Fade says the drive aimed to support parents who are finding difficulty in purchasing their children’s back to school items.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds he is overwhelmed with the support from other barbers who turned up to assist.

“A few hours ago someone came with stationaries that have cleared 19 packs of stationary, someone came with a sandal, a bag so now we are left with 18 bags and 18 sandals for our target today.”

The drive encouraged community members to get a haircut while donating stationary or cash to purchase the school items.

The 19 students are from seven families in Cunningham stage 4.

