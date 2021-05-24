Banned plastic bags confiscated from Labasa Market

The Ministry of Environment and Labasa Town Council confiscated a batch of banned plastic bags from a vendor at the Labasa Market.

The finding was made during a spot check on the use of banned plastic bags led by the Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, at the Labasa Municipal Market yesterday.

Upon measuring, it was found that one side of the plastic bags measured 30 microns and the other 40 microns.

Single-use plastic bags measuring less than 50 microns are banned throughout the country.



Wycliffe says they will be taking action against the manufacturer and the wholesaler.

“It’s non-compliant. It’s below 50 microns. And we immediately apprehended the whole shipment they have, so we have removed it from the shop. They are not allowed to use it. We will take further action. We’ve also asked for the manufacturer’s details and the wholesaler who sold it to the outlet that we picked up. So, we will take immediate action.”

A warning has been issued to the vendor and if they are found using it again, they will be fined.

Wycliffe says about 80 percent of the vendors are complying with the ban and the Ministry will be carrying out more awareness for vendors.



The purpose of the ban is to reduce Fiji’s consumption of plastic bags as they have far-reaching environmental consequences when not managed properly.

Any person or business found to be contravening the plastic bag ban by manufacturing, selling, supplying, or distributing banned plastics will be liable for conviction under the Environment Management Act 2005.