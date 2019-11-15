Banned pesticides no longer available in shops

The Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed that banned pesticides which are Paraquat and Imidacloprid are no longer on shelves in any shops in Fiji.

Checks conducted by their officers also confirm that these two banned pesticides are no longer available in stores around the country.

The Ministry’s Technical Assistant Pesticide Registration Ashveen Lata says retailers are now complying with the Fiji Pesticides Act in terms of storage.

Lata says shops are now following storage procedure as previously it used to be stored with food products and sometimes these pesticides were not properly secured or had improper labelling.

The Ministry is conducting ‘Plant Protection and Plant Health Clinic’ training in Levuka.