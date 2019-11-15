Banks to assist rice farmers

The Fijian Government in collaboration with relevant commercial banks is working to ensure our Rice Industry becomes self-sustainable to meet local demand.

While opening a new warehouse for Fiji Rice in Labasa, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that for decades the farming sector has been neglected by mainstream commercial banks.

“If you look at the portfolio of most of the commercial banks, they have a very little landing to Agriculture and of course we are able to have that increased.”

Fiji Rice Limited Chair Raj Sharma says they hope to work with the commercial banks to help them and the rice industry.

“We will be signing a Memorandum of Agreement with them where our farmers will be able to access small loans of $3000 to $10, 000 to use on their farm at a more interest rate of 5 percent.”

The Minister for Economy says a collaborative approach is needed to help improve yield and for farmers to see rice as a viable proposition for sustainable livelihood.

“The fact that the government has now with the amendment of the law for those that can lease land for up to 99 years for agricultural purposes. Most definitely we will work together with Fiji Rice and talk with various banks to ensure that kind of collaboration does take place.”

The farmers are hopeful the assistance will help them take the rice industry to new heights so they may be able to reduce the rice import bill.