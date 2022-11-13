Banks showing interest in paying off student loans

[File Photo]

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has revealed that a number of banks are interested in paying 50 percent of students’ debts.

These are debts owed by students who are studying under the Tertiary Education Loans Service.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to questions regarding a number of political parties that are suggesting that if they come to power, they will make tertiary education free.

The Fiji First General Secretary, who is also the Minister for Economy, has asked these political parties if their plan is sustainable.

He says it seems politicians are just saying this to get votes.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the current model is sustainable.

“The model that the FijiFirst government has is a model that is sustainable and built into that. For example if you pay off your 50 percent of loan within three years or so we write off the other 50 percent. That is still sustainable. Various banks now wants to participate in paying off 50 percent of the debt so that students no longer have to pay off the other 50 percent.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says politicians are not dissecting all information regarding TELS.

He says the government has now allowed people to go overseas and work as long as they have a guarantee.

He adds that students who are now overseas are paying back their loans.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, the current model is also concerned with future generations.