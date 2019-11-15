Banks outlines measures to combat financial fallout of COVID-19

Fiji Association of Banks Chair Rakesh Ram has assured Fijians that banks remain in business amidst the threat of COVID-19.

Ram says there is ample liquidity in the market and they continue to lend.

In response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, he says there are cushioning measures in place.

“A loan repayment break or suspension of repayments so you don’t have to pay your repayments for a set or agreed period of time, restructure of your loans, extend your terms, conditions, change your conditions to give you some flexibility, short term funding or top-up of loans.”

Ram adds they are also looking at interest rate reductions, fee waivers and concessions, and working with the Reserve Bank on their stimulus packages.

Meanwhile, Housing Authority Chief Executive Robert Sen says they too are looking at how to respond to COVID-19.

“We do understand that Housing Authority’s customers are the lower end of the market, affordability is the key for them and currently we are looking at discussing a couple of packages in terms of what is best to suit them.”

The outbreak, which has led to more than 7,000 deaths globally, has prompted lockdowns around the world.