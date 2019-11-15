Bank staff help pay for toddler's funeral

The family of Seremaia Vesikula who died after he was kicked by a horse in Nawaicoba Nadi, will now be able to bury the two-year-old, after receiving a cash donation for the funeral.

This is after Vinesh Kumar, an insurance Advisor for BSP Life in Nadi visited the family a few days ago.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says it broke his heart to learn that the family could not bury the toddler as they did not have enough money.

“I came back to the office and told my Manager and the Social Club we contributed some money towards the funeral and also with the BSP Corporate and finance. Also, three of my clients gave some contribution, International Hotel Supplies – Anil Pillay, Promex Consulting Ltd – Lawrence and Shalini also George Fong, we collected over $1,000.”

Kumar says the family was relying on money earned from cutting cane to pay for the funeral expenses.

However, he says with the funds they have given, they hope Seremaia will finally be laid to rest.

The tragic incident happened on the 1st of this month.

The victim was waiting by the road for his cousin to return from school when a horse ridden by a 17-year-old came near to where he was standing.

The horse kicked the child and attempts made to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.