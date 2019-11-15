Home

Bank interest rate will come down: AG

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 3, 2020 11:52 am
Minister for Economy Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Photo]

The government is positive that bank interest rates will come down in the next few months as liquidity level is expected to increase to $1 billion in the near future.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there’s market forces at play and clarified that government cannot intervene in the market.

Sayed-Khaiyum says with the prevailing market condition, terms deposit is likely to come down, hence, lending rate will also decrease.

“You’ll see some interest rates coming down. We believe in the next few months. There has been a reduction in interest rates by some of the banks and I think it’s more of the higher interest paid term deposit comes off. You’ll find that the lower interest rate term deposits will ensure that interest rates and loans will actually come down.”

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its last report noted that liquidity level was at $786.1 million.

This is expected to further increase in the next few months as the increased budgetary allocations will positively nudge consumer and business confidence and stimulate domestic demand.

